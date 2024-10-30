Kenya records 83pc reduction in new HIV infections

Kenya has recorded an 83pc reduction in new HIV infections over the past decade.

This was announced on Wednesday by Ministry of Health CS Deborah Barasa during the official launch of the World AIDS Day 2024 Half Marathon in Nairobi.

CS Barasa reported that new cases have decreased from 101,560 in 2013 to 16,752 in 2023, while the number of people receiving antiretroviral therapy has nearly doubled to 1,336,681.

Additionally, AIDS-related deaths have dropped by 65% during the same period.

Despite these significant strides, she acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly in addressing the needs of children, adolescents, and young men who face a triple threat of HIV, early pregnancies, and gender-based violence.

The marathon will specifically focus on promoting the health and well-being of men and boys living with HIV.

Its goal is to advocate for early diagnosis and treatment to reduce AIDS-related deaths in this demographic, which currently includes approximately 487,710 individuals.

The event aims to raise awareness and unite communities in the urgent fight against HIV/AIDS, reinforcing the global objective to end AIDS by 2030.

World AIDS Day is celebrated annually on December 1st.