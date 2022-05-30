Kenya records 91 Covid-19 cases, 63 recoveries

91 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,371 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total confirmed positive cases to 324,859.

The positivity rate is now at 3.8% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,667,547.

Out of the new cases 45 are Kenyans while 46 are foreigners with 58 being males and 33 females.

The youngest is a 5-year-old while the oldest is 77 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 82, Mandera 4, Mombasa 2, Kwale, Nyeri and Siaya 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (3), 10-19 years (3), 20-29 years (11), 30-39 (19), 40-49 (33) 50-59 (15), 60 years and above (7).

63 patients have recovered from Covid-19, all of them from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 318,524 of whom 265,493 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,031 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,651.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20- 29 (149), 30-39 years (410), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,311).

There are 4 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 599 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), none is on supplemental oxygen and no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).