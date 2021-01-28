Kenya records additional 99 Covid cases, two deaths

99 people have tested positive for Covid-19 pushing the country’s overall caseload to 11,422.

The latest infections are derived from a sample size of 4,758 tested in the last 24 hours with cumulative tests so far conducted since March 15 last year standing at 1,172,167.

Sadly, two patients have succumbed to the disease.

From the cases, 80 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners among them, 62 males and 37 females. The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 88.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Nairobi county leads with 57 cases, Mombasa 6, Kilifi 6, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 2, Embu 4, Bungoma 3, Machakos 3, Kisumu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 1, Kitui 1, Laikipia 1, Homa Bay 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1, Siaya 1, and Turkana 1.

Nairobi sub-counties that have reported the new infections are Makadara (12), Lang’ata (8), Embakasi West and Starehe (6) cases each, Dagoretti North (5), Westlands (4), Kibra and Mathare (3) cases each, Embakasi Central (2), Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Kamukunji, Kasarani, Roysambu and Ruaraka (1) case each.

The health ministry in a statement Thursday said the 83,757 recoveries had been reported so far after 66 patients were given a clean bill of health.

“ 34 are from our various facilities while 32 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. The total recoveries now stand at 83,757. Unfortunately, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,753. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those that have lost their loved ones”, said CS Mutahi Kagwe.

476 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,363 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen and another patient is under observation.

16 others are separately on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them in the general wards and five in the High Dependency Unit.