Kenya records drop in Covid cases

Kenya Monday recorded a further drop in Covid-19 cases despite the death toll rising to 4,179.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 30 more people succumbed to the virus but on diverse dates.

“Sadly, 30 patients have succumbed to the disease, three of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 27 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in April, May June, July, and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,179. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

There was a slight drop in the positivity rate which now stands at 12pc after 745 people tested positive, from a sample size of 6,209 analysed in the last 24 hours.

From the cases, 717 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners; 394 males while 351 are females.

“The youngest is a seven-day-old infant while the oldest is 99 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 212,573 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,197,015” added the CS.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 441 cases, Kiambu 67, Murang’a 23, Machakos 21, Kajiado 20, Makueni 20, Uasin Gishu 20, Meru 19, Mombasa 19, Nakuru 14, Busia 11, Nyeri 11, Kilifi 9, Turkana 7, Embu 6, Kisii 6, Kitui 5, Trans Nzoia 4, Nandi 4, Homa Bay 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kwale 2, Laikipia 2, Mandera 1, Samburu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Isiolo 1 and Kericho 1.

161 patients have recovered from the disease with 83 from Home-Based Isolation and Care, 78 from various health facilities countrywide pushing the total recoveries to 197,468 out of which 158,061 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 39,407 are from various health facilities.

Admissions

A total of 1,822 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 7,796 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

135 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 61 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen while seven patients are under observation.

Another 611 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 575 of them in general wards and 36 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of August 8th, 2021, a total of 1,804,375 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,105,470 while the second doses are 698,905. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.6%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 214,722, Others 205,802, Health Workers 120,155, Teachers 102,007 while Security Officers are at 56,219.