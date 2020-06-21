Kenya records highest COVID-19 cases at 260, total 4738

The Ministry of Health on Sunday recorded 260 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number in the last 24 hours bringing the total tally to 4738.

This comes when the country marks 100-days since the country reported its first COVID-19 case in early March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that from the 260 cases confirmed, 254 are Kenyans and six foreigners.

The confirmed cases come from 3651 samples that were taken for testing in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of samples tested now stands at 140,012.

Two more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 123.

At the same time, 21 patients have been discharged from various facilities in the country bringing the total tally of recoveries to 1609.

Among the 260 confirmed cases, 176 are male and 84 females.

The youngest case is a 7-month-old infant and the oldest is 90 years.

In terms of the distribution of cases in Counties, Nairobi leads with 157, Mombasa 42, Kwale 15, Kiambu 14, Machakos 9, Kajiado 7, Migori 3, Nakuru 3, Busia 3, Homabay 2, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1, Kisumu 1, Kakamega 1 and Laikipia 1.