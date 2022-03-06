Kenya records lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.1pc

Kenya on Sunday recorded the lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.1pc. This is after four new cases and one death were confirmed.

Two males and two females all from the capital city Nairobi returned positive results from a sample size of 3,956 tested in the last 24 hours.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 42 years.

At the same time, 23 patients recovered from the disease, 22 of them from Home Based and Isolation Care while one is from a health facility in the country.

This pushes the total recoveries to 303,352 of whom 250,363 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,989 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the disease which is a late death reported in February 2022. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,641. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

A total of 35 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 452 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 1 patient is on ventilatory support in the Intensive Care Unit.

Another seven patients are on supplemental oxygen in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccinations

As of March 5th 2022, a total of 16,876,436 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,879,179 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,709,875.

Another 1,028,336 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 259,046 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 5,038 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 3,653.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.1%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.3%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.