Kenya Red Cross, Busia County sign MOU to enhance disaster preparedness

The Kenya Red Cross Society has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Busia County to enhance disaster preparedness and response initiatives.

The key highlights of the MoU were the disaster Preparedness Training, in which the Kenya Red Cross will facilitate training programs for county officials and staff in disaster preparedness and response strategies, and the Emergency Response Collaboration, which will streamline coordination between the Kenya Red Cross and the county government of Busia during emergencies for a swift and effective response.

The MoU will also focus on community awareness programs to educate residents about disaster risks and preparedness measures.

This collaboration is expected to enhance the county’s capacity to manage disasters effectively safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of its residents.