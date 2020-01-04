Kenya Red Cross dispatches relief food to Tana River flood victims

The Kenya Red Cross Society has begun dispatching relief food to the thousands of flood victims in Tana Delta, Tana River County, whose homes were submerged due to heavy rains in the area.

The Humanitarian organization has been forced to use land cruisers, boats, and a tractor to dispatch the relief food worth more than 10 million shillings to ensure those affected get enough relief for the whole month.

KRCS Regional Manager, Hassan Musa, who was coordinating the relied distribution said they intend to distribute first to the 1,220 households which are cut off within the Delta before proceeding to distribute the same to the other 1,200 people in Tana North who were also affected.

Speaking in Handaraku Village during the distribution exercise, Musa said 2,420 households and about 15,000 people in Tana River, have been affected by the disaster, but the worst-hit area was the Tana Delta which was totally submerged.