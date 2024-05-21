Strong winds blow off roof, destroy electricity poles in Coast

The weather phenomenon has been triggered by Tropical Storm Ialy.

Several electricity posts have been destroyed by strong winds that have hit the coastal region.

“In the Majajani area of Kilifi County, strong winds blew off the roof of a residential house,” said the Kenya Red Cross in a post on X.

Other areas affected where electricity posts fell are Casuarina, Olimpia, Madunguni in Malindi and Garashi in Magarini, Kilifi County, while two posts in Jilore Trading Centre caught fire.

The humanitarian organisation is calling for extra caution although no casualties have been reported.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to strong sea conditions due to the effects of tropical storm IALY.

In the seven-day forecast, the Weatherman says that rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall events, is expected to continue over the Lake Basin, Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Central and southern Rift Valley, North-western, parts of the Coast and North-eastern regions, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley.

The rainfall is likely to reduce in intensity beginning Wednesday but will intensify along the coastal strip and last until Friday which could be accompanied by gusty winds, large Ocean Waves in the Indian Ocean and strong southerly winds in the eastern region.

The high average daytime temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius are expected along the coastal strip, North-eastern and North-western Kenya.

Average night-time temperatures of below 10 degrees Celsius will be experienced over parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley.