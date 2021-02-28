Kenya Red Cross raises awareness on gender based violence

The Kenya Red Cross has received 103 reports of gender based violence yet the society says a majority of the cases have not been reported.

“With a rise in GBV cases since the onset of COVID19, many people, especially survivors, do not know how they can get help due to fear and stigma associated with GBV,” The Society says.

The Kenya Red Cross has now urged Kenyans to report any case of Gender based violence through the toll-free 1199 line.

The Society says the impact of GBV in families is huge, calling for lasting solutions to deal with the same.

“It is for this reason that the Kenya Red Cross continues to raise awareness using different platforms to ensure timely reporting to access quality services,” It said.

The Society further revealed that, “We also work with different stakeholders to put measures to prevent the incidence of GBV. This activity is supported across 14 counties in partnership with the Ministry of Health and County Governments with funding from Master card foundation.