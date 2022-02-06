Kenya Reform Party unveiled

Production-driven economy and comprehensive economic reforms in the agricultural, manufacturing and business sectors is resolute and non-negotiable, according to the Kenya Reform Party.

Speaking during the launch of the party, at the party headquarters in Runda Nairobi on Sunday Kenya Reform Party National Chairman Munene Kahiro said Kenya´s envisaged destination will be realized only if the country shifts its focus and embrace the principles of an industry-based economy where the production of finished goods using locally assembled machines is a priority.

´´As it is evident in our party’s reform mantra, we are committed to and fully focused on growing jobs, growing industries and jealously guarding the hard earned wealth which has been the motivating factor. ´´ Said Kahiro.

He said the party seeks to attract all Kenyans including farmers, workers, the unemployed, business people and professionals, the youth, special interest groups and cooperatives, and make it a party of choice.

Adding that: ´´With the sum total of our efforts in this endeavour culminated in a slogan – KUZA KAZI, KUZA VIWANDA, LINDA NCHI, our intended paradigm shift will broaden the labour base, increase production, boost the exportation of finished goods and earn our country the much-needed foreign exchange.´´

´´We remain persuaded that unless we consciously elect to become a working nation through creating industries and increasing production alongside other incentives, it will be futile to call upon citizens to feel sufficiently inspired to safeguard our territorial sovereignty and integrity.´´

Kahuro noted that between losing 2 billion shillings to corruption every day and changing people’s mindset, the party will strive to be in a position to create an industrial culture and transform Kenya into Africa’s number one economic hub.

Kenya Reform Party objectives and principles