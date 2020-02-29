Kenya refutes claims of confirmed coronavirus case

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
KNH has advised members of the public to ignore the false alerts
Kenya’s biggest referral hospital has refuted claims of a confirmed case of COVID 2019 Corona Virus.

The Ministry of Health and Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) urged members of the public to ignore the false report doing the rounds on social media.

“The information circulating on social media that there is a confirmed case of COVID 2019 Corona Virus is not true. Members of the public are advised to ignore the false alerts” the hospital tweeted.

On Saturday, unconfirmed reports that a patient admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital had tested positive for the COVID-19 went viral, with Kenyans urging the government to come out clear on the status of the virus in the Country.

The Ministry of Health also took to Twitter to assure Kenyans that two people who had been tested for the deadly virus on Friday had returned negative results.

“The public is advised to ignore false and alarming tweets circulating in the social media” the ministry tweeted.

The arrival of 239 at JKIA on February 26 from China has continued to cause uproar and panic with the government coming under attack for allegedly handling the outbreak casually by endangering the lives of its citizens by allowing the China Southern flight .

The High Court on Friday suspended flights from China for 10 days and ordered that all those who arrived in that plan be quarantined at military facilities.

The airline suspended its flight but claimed it was because of a declining number of travellers.

 

 

 

