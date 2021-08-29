Kenya registers 16 deaths from covid-19 as 363 test positive in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health now puts the number of those who have died from covid-19 in Kenya at 4,710.

This is after another 16 patients succumbed to the disease on Sunday. These fatalities cap what turned out to be a tough week for the country given the 213 deaths registered in the last 7 days alone.

In the last 24 hours, the Ministry further disclosed that 363 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,594.

“The positivity rate is now 7.9%. From the cases, 359 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. 193 males while 170 are females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years.” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced

The latest figures pushed the total confirmed positive cases in the country to 234,952. This, from cumulative tests of 2,363,524 so far conducted.

At the same time, Kagwe disclosed that a total of 1,967 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,959 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

“159 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 116 of who are on ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen. 11 patients are under observation. Another 813 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 727 of them in general wards and 86 in High Dependency Units (HDU).” He said as he delivered update number 521 on the covid-19 situation in the country.

In the meantime, the ministry announced that 1,247 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,114 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 133 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 220,953 of whom 178,849 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,104 are from various health facilities countrywide.

On the issue of vaccination, the ministry says a total of 2,742,199 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 1,939,688 while the second doses are 802,511.

According to the Ministry, the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 41.4% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.95%.