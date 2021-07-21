Kenya registers 503 new covid cases and 11 virus-related fatalities

503 people have tested positive for the covid-19 disease from a sample size of 4,060 tested in the last 24 hours. Covid positivity rate according to the Ministry of Health is now 12.4%.

From the latest data, the total confirmed positive cases in the country now stands at 194,310 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,068,760.

The Ministry further disclosing that a total of 1,253 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,966 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. “140 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 78 on supplemental oxygen. 27 patients are under observation.” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in his update on covid situation in the country.

“Another 288 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 255 of them in general wards and 33 in High Dependency Units (HDU).” He added

Sadly, Kagwe noted that 11 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, May and July 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,811.

On Wednesday, 769 patients were confirmed to have recovered from the disease with 523 are from Home-Based Isolation and Care while 246 from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 183,980 out of which 146,836 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 37,144 are from various health facilities.” MoH figures indicate

On the issue of vaccination, total of 1,636,475 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,040,665 while second doses are 595,810.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 57.3% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.2%.