Kenya reiterates commitment in enhancing bilateral ties with Congo

Kenya has reiterated her commitment in enhancing bilateral relations with Congo so as to accelerate intra -Africa trade and connectivity.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua and his counterpart Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso Thursday held intense consultations on MOU’s and agreed minutes during the 1st Session of the Kenya-Congo Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Brazzaville ahead of Friday´s State visit by President William Ruto.

The Ministerial Segment of the JCC focused on wide areas of mutual interest covering trade, investments and political cooperation.

The CS arrived in Congo-Brazaville for a Ministerial Segment of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Kenya and Congo Brazaville Wednesday.

He was received at the Nd’jili international Airport by the Ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, with accreditation to Congo Brazzaville Amb. Dr. George Masafu.

President William Ruto will arrive in Congo today (Friday), July 7, for a two-day State visit to the Republic of Congo.

He will hold bilateral talks with President Dennis Sassou Nguesso focusing on Kenya-Congo strategic cooperation.

The Heads of State will also witness the signing of legal instruments on various bilateral agreements.

Kenya and Congo enjoy warm and cordial ties built on longstanding friendship and cooperation at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

The State visit follows the inaugural session of the Kenya-Congo Joint Commission for Cooperation, which was held by officials from both countries between June 25 and June 27, 2023.