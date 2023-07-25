Kenya reiterates commitment to deliver on Peacebuilding Commission mandate

Kenya has reiterated commitment through constructive engagement and cooperation to deliver on Peacebuilding Commission mandate.

Addressing the UN General Assembly Joint Debate on the reports of the Peacebuilding Commission and the Peacebuilding Fund day, Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Amb Micheal Kiboino underscored the need to foster meaningful partnerships, including between the PBC and the AU Peace and Security Council.

The Ambassador also noted there is a need to deliver a way forward to secure predictable financing including through the operationalization of resolution 76/305 on Financing for Peacebuilding.

He further stressed on the need to invest in the linkage between peacebuilding and development, including inclusive political and economic women and youth empowerment.

Ambassador Koboino also spoke about boosting investment in the linkage between peacebuilding and development in conflict-affected countries and those undergoing political and peace transitions.

He urged the Assembly to place a greater focus on localized peacebuilding that emphasise inclusive political and economic empowerment including for women and youth.