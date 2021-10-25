Kenya remains Polio free, Health Ministry says

The Ministry of Health has maintained that Kenya remains Polio free.

The Head of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria said the recently detected mutant virus should not be cause for alarm.

Speaking during the marking of World Polio Day on Sunday at the Arboretum, Dr Kuria said Kenya will soon deploy the new novel oral polio vaccine type two that is also able to address the circulating vaccine derived mutants.

The theme for this year’s World Polio Day 2021: “One Day. One Focus: Ending Polio – delivering on our promise of a polio-free world.”

He said that despite recent cases of circulating vaccine derived polio virus in the Country, the Country is still Polio free having eliminated the indigenous wild case in 1984.

Dr Kuria said that the government and partners had so far increased surveillance and vaccination with the recent campaign between May and July reaching 3.5 million children.

Kenya still remains vulnerable to imported cases. Kenya is among the countries that have been certified to use the new novel oral vaccine type two that is known to tackle the circulating vaccine derived polio virus, but this is yet to be deployed.

This year, UNICEF working with the Health Ministry and World Health Organization and partners completed two rounds of polio vaccination in 13 counties.

The campaign targeted over 3 million children less than 5 years to receive two doses of polio vaccine.