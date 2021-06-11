Kenya reopens airspace to flights from Somalia

Written By: James Rono

Kenya has planned to open domestic air travel on 15th July 2020 and international flights in Kenya and Rwanda are expected  to resume on 1st August 2020.

Kenya has re-opened its airspace for flights to and from Somalia after a month of closure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued Friday, said the decision was made as a goodwill gesture to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Ministry, however, reiterated that existing COVID-19 protocols will be applicable to all passengers travelling to Kenya. 

These include, all passengers and crew coming to Kenya must be in possession of a valid COVID-19 negative certificate conducted within 96 hours before travel. 

Children are, however, exempted from this directive.

In addition to that, all travelers will be expected to fill the international travelers surveillance form available on the Ministry of Health’s website and submit it before travel. 

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) suspended flights to and from Somalia on May 11, this year without a clear reason. 

The ban, however, exempted medical evacuation flights and United Nations flights on humanitarian missions.

