Kenya reports 731 new Covid-19 cases as five succumb

Kenya recorded 731 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 4,513 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 113,967 from a cumulative test of 1,373,839 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 691 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners with 436 being male while 295 are female.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years.

191 patients have recovered from the disease, 166 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 25 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 88,596.

Five patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,918.

A total of 678 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 1,918 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 109 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of who are on ventilatory support, and 72 on supplemental oxygen.

14 patients are currently on observation.

A further 24 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them being admitted in the general wards.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi leads with 541 cases, Tharaka Nithi 42, Machakos 39, Kiambu 26, Kajiado 18, Mombasa 18, Meru 9, Nyeri 5, Makueni 5, Nakuru 5, Garissa 3.

Other counties affected are Kilifi, Murang’a, Narok, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu with 2 cases each while Kisumu, Mandera, Migori, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Bomet and Wajir have one case each.