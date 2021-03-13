Kenya reports 870 new Covid cases and seven deaths

Kenya Coronavirus infections and hospital admissions continue to rise after 870 people tested positive out of a sample size of 6,309 analysed in the last 24 hours.

The gloomy figures were announced by the health ministry on a day Kenya marked exactly one year since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country.

The positivity rate soared to 13.8pc just two months after a lull that saw the infection rates drop to a low of 2pc.

The impact of the third wave pushed the death toll to 1,908 after seven more people lost the battle.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 112,805.

“Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,364,699. Of the cases, 792 are Kenyans while 78 are foreigners. 506 are males and 364 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 99 years” said health cs Mutahi Kagwe.

117 patients have recovered from the disease, 75 are various health facilities, while 42 are from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand as on Saturday stood at 88,326.

Sadly, seven patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,908. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

A total of 650 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,929 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

98 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support, 60 on supplemental oxygen while 13 patients are on observation.

Another 25 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 23 of them in the general wards and two in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 431 cases, Nakuru 120, Kiambu 95, Machakos 53, Turkana 29, Kajiado 26, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, Bungoma and Meru 9, Isiolo 8, Embu and Kilifi six cases each.

Other counties affected are Murang’a, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia with five cases each. Four cases have been reported in Laikipia and Nyeri.

Uasin Gishu and Vihiga have three cases each whereas, Baringo, Kericho, Kitui, Mandera, Nandi and Narok have two cases each.

Elgeyo, Garissa, Kakamega, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Tharaka Nithi counties have recorded a case each.