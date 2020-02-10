Kenya represented at global conference on urbanization in UAE

Over 700 delegates are representing Kenya at the world’s leading conference on urbanization, the World Urban Forum, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Some 18,000 policymakers, mayors, academics, business people, community leaders, artists and urban planners are attending the six-day conference that opened Sunday.

This is the first time the World Urban Forum, which is convened by the UN agency focused on sustainable urbanization, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), is taking place in the Arab region.

With online registration of 730 delegates, Kenya is one of the countries that has sent the biggest contingent to the premier event.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The official Kenyan delegation is led by Permanent Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga.

Ambassador Njambi Kinyungu, Permanent Representative of Kenya to UN-Habitat, is also part of the team and on Saturday she participated participating in the Climate Action Side Event where Kenya was involved.

Also expected to light up the meeting is the Coordinator of Mathare One-Stop Youth Centre Isaac Mutisya Muasa popularly known as Kaka. He is a co-founder of the Mathare Environmental Conservation Youth Group, a community-based organisation started in 1997 to improve the lives of youths in the Mathare community in Nairobi, Kenya.

The group mobilizes local youth collectively to address urban unemployment, waste management and the creation of accessible public space for all. Isaac was awarded the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour in 2018 for the impact of his exemplary work within the community.

Kaka, who has been feted for his work with the youth in environmental conservation says “Our biggest problem is unemployment and the lack of opportunities – it has been hard for young people to get financial support and getting involved but the biggest is unemployment”

UN-Habitat Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif said:” The world has really changed since the first World Urban Forum back in 2002. Urbanization is now recognized as one of the defining trends of the times. But ultimately the aim has remained constant – to promote transformative change to improve living conditions for everyone.”

The theme of the World Urban Forum this year is ‘Cities of Opportunities: Connecting Culture and Innovation’. Culture which brings together knowledge, art, belief, capabilities, habits, morals and behaviours, is widely recognized as playing a key role in the growth and development of cities.

Alongside High-Level Dialogues and Roundtables, there are Assemblies for young people, women, local and regional governments, grassroots communities and business, as well as 400 events hosted by partners. WUF 10 features an Urban Expo with over 170 exhibitors from 66 countries, a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Zone, an Urban Library and the UN-Habitat Better Cities Film Festival.

A Special Session on Voluntary Local Reviews, hosted by UN-Habitat and the City of New York will discuss how cities can report their progress towards the SDGs, share best practices and encourage new cities to join the movement.

Some 50 Mayors and Governors have confirmed their attendance so far from cities in Africa, Europe, Asia and North and South America.

A similar number of Ministers have already confirmed along with high-level representatives from 15 UN agencies and several award-winning architects.

There are only ten years left to achieve the SDGs by the target date of 2030. WUF10 will be the first major UN event of the Decade of Action which starts this month and calls for accelerating sustainable solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.