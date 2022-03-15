Kenya committed to implementation of resolution 1540 on disarmament

Kenya has called on member states to adopt and enforce appropriate effective laws which prohibit any non-State actor to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their means of delivery.

In a United Nations Security Council meeting the country reaffirmed the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction as well as their means of delivery constitutes a threat of international peace, security as traced in resolution 1540 and that these can only be assured by complete disarmament.

Kenya lauded the key role 1540 Committee continues to play as one of the mechanisms established by the Council in its efforts to combat terrorism reaffirming it’s strong commitment to the implementation of the resolution at the same time extending full support for the work of the Committee.

During the meeting, Kenya’s delegate noted that weapons of mass destruction pose a grave danger adding that the indiscriminate nature of these weapons can lead to immediate and long term effects on people, societies and the environment.

In resolution 1540 (2004), the Security Council decided that all States shall refrain from providing any form of support to non-State actors that attempt to develop, acquire, manufacture, possess, transport, transfer or use nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and their means of delivery, in particular for terrorist purposes.

The resolution requires all States to adopt and enforce appropriate laws to this effect as well as other effective measures to prevent the proliferation of these weapons and their means of delivery to non-State actors, in particular for terrorist purposes.

Chair of the Security Council Committee, Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez from Mexico noted that the comprehensive review of resolution 1540 (2004) adopted unanimously to prevent non-State actors from acquiring nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, their means of delivery and related materials is the top priority for the Committee charged with overseeing implementation of that landmark instrument.

Ramírez established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004), described the resolution as a vital component of the global non-proliferation architecture to prevent non-State actors, including terrorists, from gaining access to weapons of mass destruction. “The full and effective implementation of the resolution is a long-term task,” he stressed.

The comprehensive review launched in 2021 is one of two called for by resolution 1977 (2011), which extended the Committee’s mandate for 10 years.