Kenya retains her world athletics under 20 championship title

Kenya retained her world athletics under 20 championships as the 18th edition came to and end on Sunday evening at the Kasarani stadium.

Kenya emerged overall champions with 16 medals of which 8 were gold a silver and 7 bronze ,winning 3 gold on the last day.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi opened the gold hunt on Sunday afternoon , in the 800M registering a course record of 1 minute 43.76 secs while Noah Kibet was contented with a bronze in a personal best time of 1 minute 44.88 seconds.

It was another double joy for the host as Purity Chepkirui won the 1500M clocking 4 minutes , 16 .07 seconds while Winnie Jemutai added another bronze finishing in a time of 4 minutes 18.99 secs.

Amos Serem lit the stadium leading Kenya to another gold and bronze medal in the 3000M SC cutting the tape in 8 minutes 30.72 sec while Simon Koech bagged a bronze .

Kenyans proved their prowess in the last event on track scooping a bronze in the 4x400M relay ,with Joshua Wanyonyi running brilliantly before handing the button to Elakanah Kiprotich followed by Kennedy Kimeu before Peter Kithome anchoring the team home to a 3rd place behind Botswana and Jamaica who won gold and silver medals respectively.

Finland finished 2nd on the medal standings with 4 gold and a silver followed by Nigeria who had 4 gold and 3 bronze while ,Ethiopia, Jamaica ,South Africa ,Botswana and Sweden scooped 3 gold medals each.



World Athletics handed over the flag to Cali Colombia who will stage next year championship ,after a colourful closing ceremony attended by the sports PS Joe Okudo,Athletics Kenya Presiden retired general Jackson Tuwei and the confederation of Africa athletics Kalkaba Malboum.