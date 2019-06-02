Kenya retains title as leading tourist destination

Kenya has defended its title as a leading tourist destination at the 2019 World Travel Awards.

Kenya was rated the best beach destination, prominent meeting and conference destination as well as the foremost Airline.

During the meeting held Mauritius Kenya was unveiled as the host of next year’s Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony.

Kenya’s rich tourism products emerged top at the 2019 world travel awards in Mauritius.

Kenya stood out as the leading beach destination, the best business travel destination, the finest meeting and conference destination as well as the leading airline.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) for the 7th time emerged the winner of Africa’s leading Tourist Board.

The big win came after world travel awards unveiled Kenya as the host of 2020 Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony.

The Kenya tourism board CEO Dr Betty Radier said that the number of visitors to Kenya has increased by half a million in 2018 from 1.5 million in 2017.

“We are honoured to have once again been recognized at the World Travel Awards prestigious awards both as a prime destination and marketing agency years running. Tourism data shows there were two million visitors arriving in Kenya in 2018 compared with 1.5 million international check-ins the previous year. I congratulate the KTB team for working tirelessly to continue to make our beautiful country stand out in the highly competitive tourism market,” said KTB CEO, Dr Betty Radier.”

“We are extremely excited and delighted to be able to host WTA in Kenya; the Home of Safari, Tropical Beaches, Rich Culture and Heritage. A fantastic destination that offers exciting authentic experiences,” she added.

This comes shortly after KTB announced their new Magical Kenya brand with the objective promoting and positioning Kenya as an all year round diverse experience tourist destination, to retain and attract emerging tourist markets