Kenya reviews AMR Communication Strategy, plans new approach 

The Ministry of Health and the Red Cross have initiated a review of Kenya’s National AMR Communication Strategy, implemented between 2018 and 2022.

This evaluation aims to inform the development of a new strategy for the period 2024-2028.

A workshop bringing together key stakeholders is currently underway to assess the previous strategy’s performance, identify gaps, and explore opportunities for improvement.

Speaking at the workshop’s opening, Dr. Emmanuel Tanui, the Ministry of Health’s focal person for AMR, underscored the crucial role of technology in effectively conveying AMR risks to the public.

He also expressed gratitude for the significant support provided by partners, particularly the Red Cross, in bolstering AMR communication efforts.

The forthcoming strategy will adopt a One Health approach, addressing antimicrobial resistance holistically across human, animal, and environmental health sectors.