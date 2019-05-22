Kenya wins rights to host Sub Saharan Oil & Gas Summit in July

Kenya has won the rights to host this year’s annual Sub Saharan Oil & Gas Summit held by The Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA) Upstream Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition.

The Summit is a platform created to provide opportunity for leaders and practitioners in oil, gas and energy on the continent of Africa to meet annually on African soil and share their experiences and advance best practices.

The 5th edition of the summit in Nairobi, Kenya from July 24th to 26th at Nairobi Serena Hotel.

The Summit is organized and managed by the ZPT Group (England and Wales), UK with offices in Nigeria and Ghana.

Kenya has been chosen to host the event following its recent discovery of oil and Gas in the North. The maiden and second editions of the summit held in Accra, Ghana whilst the third and fourth edition held in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria

The Summit is set to move to Kenya because of its central geographical location in East Africa and the huge potential for investments in oil, gas and energy value chain.

Mr Dapo Ayoola Chief Executive Officer Sub – Sahara Africa Upstream Oil & Gas Summit and Exhibition said, “We are excited and elated to have this forum held at the door step of our East African brothers for the first time since we began this forum in 2014.

Kenya stands to benefit from this Summit by exposure for Kenya as an Oil, Gas and Energy investment destination.

Mr. James Nganga of Petroleum state department said, “We as a ministry welcome this summit and hereby give our alignment for the event. We appreciate that this summit will put Kenya in the lime light of oil producing nations in the world.”

The summit will feature keynote paper presentations, oil and gas technical papers, exhibitions, X-ray of oil and gas business opportunities in the Sub-Sahara African continent, business to business (B2B) networking and meet up opportunities.

The forum will also exhibit latest technologies and competitive support services.

Locally, Khweza Consulting (Kenya) Ltd will execute all ground level activities for the summit having been chosen after a competitive process.