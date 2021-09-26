Kenya risks losing its democratic gains, Siaya legislators warn

The legislators, led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) member, Dr. Oburu Odinga said the country’s accelerated development and democratic space can only be safeguarded by those who have, over the years, proved to have the public interest at heart.

The lawmakers, who included Ugenya MP, David Ochieng, Ugunja’s Opiyo Wandayi, Samuel Atandi (Alego / usonga) and Siaya county MP, Dr. Christine Ombaka were speaking at Sifuyo village in Ugenya Sub County during the 10th anniversary of a former cabinet minister, Archbishop Stephen Ondiek.

They said it was high time Kenyans separated the wheat from the chuff, adding that sweet-talking politicians must not be allowed to carry the day during the next general elections.

Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi said the change that Kenyans were yearning for can only be guaranteed by people with a track record of struggle for positive change.

“You cannot wake up one morning and all of a sudden proclaim yourself a liberator while all these years we have known you as an associate of the anti-progress movement,” said Wandayi.

Wandayi urged Kenyans to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime minister, Raila Odinga’s unity, adding that it is their coalition that was headed to forming the next government.

Siaya Senator, James Orengo said Kenyans should not allow busybodies to take advantage of what Uhuru and Raila had sacrificed to bring peace to the country.

EALA legislator, Dr. Oburu Odinga called for mature and peaceful campaigns but joined the other legislators in urging the electorate not to surrender leadership to people known to side with those who trample on citizens’ rights.

“You have to know that there are people who have all along been collaborators,” he said.

The memorial service was also attended by former sports minister, Paul Otuoma and a host of members of the Siaya County Assembly.