Kenya Roads Board embarks on design audit of country’s black spots

The Kenya Roads Board has embarked on a design audit and mapping of all the black spots along the Northern Corridor in the wake of rising carnage on the country’s roads.

The developing coming as death toll arising from road accidents in the country hit 4,000 with the number expected to spike with the festive season.

KRB Director Tom Omai says the audit exercise has kicked off in Mombasa and will extend to Malaba.

“We are working with other stakeholders like NTSA in auditing the Northern corridor which is the busiest in the country,” he said.

He said this while donating medical equipment to Naivasha Level IV hospital which receives a high number of casualties from accidents recorded along the Nairobi –Nakuru highway.

Naivasha Level IV Hospital superintendent, Bernard Warui said the hospital has received over 1,200 cases this year emanating from road accidents saying the state of affairs have are overstretching the capacity of the facility.

“The construction of a dual carriageway will drastically reduce the number of accidents which are overstretching the hospital ‘‘said Warui.

According to data from the National Police Service, Kenya recorded 15,924 road accidents between January and September 26 this year.