Kenya Roads Board to disburse Kshs. 55B for road maintenance

The Kenya Roads Board (KRB) is set to disburse Kshs. 55 billion for maintenance of the country’s road network over the next 10 months.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) will receive the biggest chunk of the funds for rehabilitation of 48,418 kilometers of road which accounts for 30% of the entire road network in the country.

The allocation is way below the Kshs. 150 billion the roads agency says it requires annually for maintenance of the road network in the country.

The board says the cash would be disbursed to four state agencies including the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to maintain roads in parks and game reserves.

Keya National Highways Authority will receive Kshs. 26.6 billion and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) getting Kshs. 14.6 billion for Class C roads.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) will and Kenya Wildlife Sercive have been allocated Kshs. 6.7 billion and Kshs. 651 million respectively.

The annual public roads programme has been prepared based on printed estimates for collections of the Kenya Roads Board Fund amounting to Kshs. 69 billion including the Road Annuity Fund.

“The Annual Public Roads Programme (APRP) APRP has been prepared in close consultation with Road Agencies to ensure the Government’s strategic objectives of attainment of the Big Four Agenda and realization of Vision 2030 are incorporated in the programme,” said Rashid Mohammed Director General Kenya Roads Board Fund.

The total planned length comprises of various works categories which include routine maintenance on 25,361 km, periodic maintenance on 916 km, performance-based maintenance contracts on 9,422 km, spot improvement on 7,695 km and upgrading on 24 km of roads across the country.

In its 2018/2022 strategic plan, the Kenya Roads Board said it requires Kshs. 150 billion annually to maintain the country’s road network.