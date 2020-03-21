Kenya rolls out anti-coronavirus campaign with fumigation of markets

The Ministry of Health has stepped up anti coronavirus campaign with fumigation of Nairobi’s biggest open air markets Gikomba and Muthurwa.

The campaign dubbed #KomeshaCorona started a day after the government spelt out new measures to slow down the virus as the country enters a critical phase of the pandemic for the next two weeks.

Ministry of Health Public Health Officers and Technicians Council have been deployed around the markets in Nairobi for fumigation and hand washing exercises.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has declared the next two weeks critical as numbers surge in other countries 14 days after 1st case is reported.

“The next TWO weeks are extremely critical for this country, as we seek to contain the outbreak. We remain focused on emphasizing high levels of hygiene and the maintenance of social distances as the most effective containment measures” announced the CS on Friday.

New guidelines aimed at reducing congestion in public service vehicles, Standard Guage Railway (SGR) and commuter trains have also been issued.

