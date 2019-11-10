Kenya Rugby 7s qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Kenya national rugby men’s team, Shujaa Saturday qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after reclaiming the Africa Sevens title with a 31-0 win over Uganda in the Africa cup final played in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Shujaa joins their lady counterparts, the Lionesses, who secured their Tokyo ticket last month.

Captain Andrew Amonde, Daniel Taabu and Jeffrey Oluoch scored a ‘try’ each for Kenya with Oscar Dennis scoring two more tries for Kenya.

The win ensured Shujaa plays at the Olympic Games again having competed at the 2016 edition in Brazil. Kenya secured their final spot by beating Madagascar 40-14 in the semifinal.

Shujaa are the ninth side to qualify for the men’s tournament after hosts Japan, South Africa, Fiji, USA, New Zealand, Great Britain, Argentina and Canada.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated the team for reclaiming the Africa Sevens title and qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in style.

“Your qualification and that of the Kenya Lionesses for the Olympics is a sign that our rugby is once again on the rise”, President Kenyatta said.