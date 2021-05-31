Kenya Rugby 7s star admits battling Bi-Polar disorder

Kenya and Nondies Sevens winger Dennis Ombachi has confessed battling Bi-Polar disorder in a bid to fight mental health which is affecting so many people including sports men.

The 30 year old nicknamed the Ghost Worker cum the Roaming Chef because of his extreme love for cooking made this announcement via his official Twitter handle.

“What many people don’t know is that am medically diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. Many years I have struggled with this & depression. I would usually disappear from social media & occasionally miss flights when I had made the team.” wrote Ombachi.

Okay, Are you ready for some real life stories? Well here goes. As You know, I am Dennis Ombachi, kind of an International rugby player and a guy who's passionate about cooking, what many people don't know is that in am medically diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.

According to the data from Athletes for Hope, an association that aims to educate, encourage, and assist athletes,up to 35% of elite athletes suffer from a mental health crisis which may manifest as stress, eating disorders, burnout, or depression and anxiety.

Kenya 15 head coach Paul Odera has said there’s need for tacticians to establish a positive relationship with their squads in order to give the players more confidence in sharing mental health problems they may be experiencing.

“Ombachi, your tweets on mental health have given me the courage and inspiration to do better as a national coach. You have shown that mental health in rugby needs coaches to know players as human beings first. Thank you for your bravery and leadership” he responded.

The father of one is best remembered for coming off the bench to score the last gasp try against Zimbabwe that secured Kenya’s ticket to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil.

He had planned to retire from the game last year but rescinded his decision due to complications brought as a result of covid-19 pandemic.

“I had planned to hang up my boots after the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, but the virus struck, I’m still looking forward to competing in my second Olympics in Japan” he said.

He recently landed an ambassadorial role with Bidco Africa Limited through their new Golden Fry cooking oil, thanks to his carpentry, fitness, culinary and butchery skills that have helped him attract a huge following on social media.

