Kenya Rugby Under 20 Squad receives Kshs 2m sponsorship

The Kenya Rugby Under 20 Squad that will represent the country during the World Rugby Under 20 Tourney in Brazil this July has Friday received two million shillings sponsorship from HACO Industries

The squad qualified for tournament for the first time in a decade by beating Namibia in the Barthes Cup in April booking their spot in World Cup to be held in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Chipu is now the first African squad to qualify for the July tournament behind Tonga, Japan, Hong Kong and hosts Brazil

Speaking at the official announcement of the sponsorship, Kenya Rugby Union Chairman, Oduor Gangla thanked HACO Industries for their support of the team and the sport of rugby appreciating their commitment in growing the sport both locally and internationally.

“We are excited by the role HACO Industries has played in sponsoring the boys for the World Cup in Brazil. With corporate sponsorships like HACO’s guaranteeing the game’s growth, the potential for Kenyan youth rugby level to dominate the sport on a global stage in the near future is realistic. Such support will provide more opportunities for Kenyan rugby professionals to compete at a world stage,” said Mr. Gangla.

Also speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, HACO Industries Head of Marketing Mwihaki Wachira said that the sponsorship reinforces HACO Industries commitment into growing and supporting local sports.

“Our aim through this sponsorship is to grow the sport of rugby through investment in the youth and grass root level of the game as we connect with our male customers. We are cognizant of the importance of corporate sponsorship and involvement to Kenyan sports and we are confident the boys will fly the Kenyan flag high at World Cup” said Ms. Wachira.

The sponsorship deal that includes the Jersey sponsorship goes to towards planning and preparation for the team that will depart in June for the tournament and the added value of grooming and personal care tips for the team.

The immediate short-term plan for HACO industries is to get involved in the Enterprise Cup Final this weekend and upcoming Elgon Cup in Kisumu in June and the National Sevens Circuit that commences in late July a tournament series for a host of Kenyan clubs and universities across the country.

