Kenya Rugby Union wins bid to host U20 Rugby tournament

Rugby Africa has announced the successful bid by Kenya Rugby to host the U20 Barthés Trophy for three consecutive years.

The 2020 edition of the U20 Barthés Trophy will be held on19th to 26th of April in Nairobi, Kenya.

“The Kenya Rugby Union and the entire Kenyan people are thrilled by the excellent news from Rugby Africa awarding Kenya the Barthes U20 Trophy hosting rights for the next three years. It is indeed a great honour to all of us. Special mention to our Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage under the astute leadership of Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed who have supported our bid. We will work closely with Rugby Africa, the government, commercial sponsors, media and other stakeholders to ensure successful delivery of the events,” Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla said.

Guédel N’Diaye, President of the Competition Commission at Rugby Africa and President of the Senegal Rugby Federation said he looks forward to launch an exciting 2020 season.

“The U20 Barthés Trophy marks the first tournament in the Rugby Africa calendar this year. We believe that we need this kind of commitment as shown by Kenya Rugby Union to strengthen our sport for a sustainable and strong future.” He said.

N’Diaye said with solid commitment rugby Africa can equally build a successful broadcast and commercial program around the event.

He said the young players are their major asset in terms of growing participation and fan base.

“The U20 Barthés Trophy tournament speaks to our long-term strategy for Africa to become the breeding ground for the next generation of world class athletes. Through this competition we can measure the real progress accomplished by the federation in terms of development of rugby amongst the youth.”

The Barthés Trophy is the only junior tournament in Africa and 8 national U20 teams compete for the title. Participating teams in 2020 in order of the current ranking are Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia.

Kenya is in pool A alongside Madagascar Tunisia and Zambia, while pool B consists of Namibia Senegal Zimbabwe and Côte d’Ivoire.