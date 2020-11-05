Kenya ‘s Rising Stars beats Sudan to complete a double ahead of CEACAFA  championship

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Kenya U20 player Brian Wanyama after scoring kenya's first goal against Sudan at Nyayo National stadium on November 5th 2020 picture:Jackson Mnyamwezi

 

The national Under 20 soccer team, Rising Stars, warmed up to their forthcoming CECAFA Under 20 championships by beating Sudan 2-1 in a friendly match played Thursday at Nyayo National  Stadium, Nairobi.

Sudan who lost the first friendly against Kenya on Monday drew the first blood in the 4th minute through Ezeldin Abdurahman .

Kenya under the tutelage of Stanley Okumbi staged a comeback and pulled level in the 35th minute through the enterprising Brian Wanyama.

Wanyama turned the provider in the second half after he picked out substitute Mathew Mwenda who showed great composure in front of goal  to slot home Kenya’s second.

Both teams used the friendly matches to prepare for the  forthcoming CECAFA Under 20 championship slated for Arusha, Tanzania from November 22nd –December 6th .

Kenya is pooled in group C alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.

Group A have hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, and Group B is composed of Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

The winner ogf the regional tourney will represent the confederation in the forthcoming Africa cup of nations Under 20 championship due in Morocco in 2021.

