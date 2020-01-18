Kenya, S. Sudan face off in 2021 FIBA Afro-Basket Pre-qualifiers

Kenya Morans will lock horns with South Sudan Saturday in their last 2021 FIBA Afro-Basket Pre-qualifiers clash at the Nyayo national stadium.

Kenya and South Sudan are both level on points after winning all their first three matches.

The two sides will have everything to play for as they battle for the remaining Group B slot for the African basketball league.

Saturday’s winner will join Angola, Senegal, and Mozambique in the qualifiers where the top three will qualify for Africa’s top men’s tournament.

Kenya will bank on the services of Eric Mutoro who has been instrumental in the tournament as well as captain Griffin Ligare and Victor Bosire.

Meanwhile the FKF SGM notice slated for the 28th of January this year has been criticized by football stakeholders among them Stephen Mburu who is eyeing the FKF presidency.

According to Mburu, the current FKF office did not follow the right procedure and has not complied to the new Sports Act as ordered by the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

Mburu raised concerns with the federation for not including all stakeholders before calling for a new election as directed by the tribunal during the nullification of the previous election last year.

Mburu and other candidates hinted at going back to the Tribunal to air their grievances and won’t be part of the Special General Meeting organized by the federation.

FKF had issued a 14 day notice for a Special General Meeting which will be held on 28th of this month to discuss the electoral code and appoint new election board members.