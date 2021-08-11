Kenya Sanitation Week campaign enters its third day

Communities have been urged to prioritize hygiene and sanitation as a way of enhancing human development in the Country.

The calls come as the Kenya Sanitation Week campaign entered its third day u under the theme “Good leadership in sanitation and hygiene is key to ending open defecation.”

This week the campaign is focusing on Community and household clean-up exercises, school debates and an award ceremony for Counties that show exemplary performance during the week.

The Kenya sanitation week campaign kicked off simultaneously in six counties on Monday and targets 15 high burden Counties namely Baringo, Garissa, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kwale, Mandera, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot with an aim to end open defecation by 2025.

Principal Public Health Officer Janet Mule led the community cleanup exercise at Rangwe market in Homabay County saying the 15 counties contribute majorly to open defecation with nearly 10% of the population practicing open defecation which is a threat to human development.

“Open defecation, is a practice which leads communities to experience high infant mortality rates and child mortality among other problems including the spread of COVID-19 which we know is a sanitation and hygiene related condition,” She said.

The campaign brings together Non- Governmental organizations (NGO’s), government agencies, the private sector, media and individuals to participate in raising awareness about sanitation and hygiene.

The Kenya sanitation week is an annual event that seeks to highlight the importance of hygiene and sanitation as one of the major positive livelihood practices for communities as a way of enhancing human development.