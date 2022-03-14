Kenya, Saudi Arabia sign MoU aimed at strengthening existing friendly relations

Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Raychelle Omamo Sunday held bilateral talks with her Saudi Arabian counterpart His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh.

Discussions focused on bilateral issues of mutual benefits between the two nations.

The two Ministers during the talks signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Political Consultations aimed at strengthening the existing friendly relations.

The Foreign Ministers also launched the first session of the Kenya – Saudi Arabia Joint Commission for Cooperation and emphasized the significance of this inaugural session as the commencement of a new era of meaningful high-level engagements.

Meanwhile, CS Omamo paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr Majid Bin Abdullah Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing trade and investments and other potential areas of cooperation.

In addition, the CS also held a bilateral meeting with Dr Abdullah Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister of Human Resource and Social Development for Labour in Riyadh.

Discussions focused on labour and consular matters between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.