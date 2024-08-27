Kenya, Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties though education

The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will scale up its education exchange ties with Kenya as it seeks to erase the negative perception associated with the Gulf nation.

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Kenya Khalid Abdallah Al-Salman says his country is keen to work with Kenya on areas of education, research and innovation as part of opening up to Kenyans to appreciate the tranquility of the Kingdom.

The meeting brought together a number of Kenyans who have had a chance to study in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Kenya Khalid Abdallah Al-Salman who hosted the event saying the forum provides a clear forum where Kenyans have a chance to hear the true story of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Salman said his country will continue strengthening its bilateral ties with Kenya not only in education but all spheres of development and the alumni have a critical role to play in the dispensation. The Principal Secretary, State Department for Higher Education and Research Dr Beatrice Inyangala hailed the initiative saying Kenya values its corporation with the Arab country.

Dr Inyangala said the Saudi kingdom is key labor market for Kenya and its contribution to the country’s economy is immense.

Every year Saudi Arabia offers scholarships to over 200 Kenyans students to study in various sectors.