Kenya says it will not cede an inch of its territory

Kenya will not cede an inch of its territory. This is in reference to the maritime dispute with Somalia.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary ambassador Monica Juma says Kenya wants the matter resolved through mediation and not a court process.

Speaking Monday morning at a breakfast meeting with Kenyan editors, ambassador Juma demanded immediate withdrawal of the illegal maps by Somalia.

The CS urged Somalia to withdraw the suit it filed at the International Court of Justice to pay way for mediation.

She noted that Somalia jumped the gun by filing a case at the International Court of Justice, which in her view is the last option.

She said the preference of Kenya of peaceful resolution of the maritime dispute should not be misconstrued as a weakness but respect of the international law.

Meanwhile, the CS has assured Kenyans of the country’s good relations with neighboring South Sudan.

Speaking after a meeting with her counterpart from South Sudan-Nhial Deng Nhial, the CS said that the two countries were determined to fast track the territorial border reaffirmation process of the Ilemi triangle.

The inter-ethnic conflict in the Ilemi triangle is basically between the Turkana of Kenya, Nyang’atom of Ethiopia and Toposa of South Sudan.

Ambassador Juma said their meeting was aimed at improving security and political cooperation between the two countries ahead of the South Sudan Head of State’s visit to Nairobi.

She said that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on reaffirmation of the border boundary at Ilemi triangle as a step towards the realization of peace between the two countries.