Kenya scoop 5 medals but no gold in day 2 of Athletics at All African Games

Kenya scoop 5 medals but no gold in day 2 of Athletics...

Kenya scooped 5 medals on Tuesday night as athletics entered its 2nd day, at the ongoing 13th All African Games in Accra Ghana.

Of the five medals won by Kenyan included 2 silver via Edwin Kimutai Too in Decathlon and Winny Bii in Women’s triple Jump who posted a 13.64, meters jump behind Nigeria’s Ruth Osoro who won gold with a 13.80 meters jump.

Vivian Kiprotich won bronze in 800m women’s final clocking 2:00.37, while Kenya extended its long wait of a 10000m men final as Evans Kiptum could only manage a bronze in a time of 39:47.61, as Ethiopians took gold and silver medals.

The last medal for Kenyans was another bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay posting 3:19.03, behind Nigeria and Botswana who bagged gold and silver medals respectively.