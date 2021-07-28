Kenya secures 817,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from UK Govt

Kenya has secured 817,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in efforts to fight against the virus.

The announcement was made during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s trip to London where he met UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the UK Government said the vaccines will be shipped in the coming days.

“The Oxford-AstraZeneca doses-half through a direct bilateral donation, and half through a UK donation to the COVAX facility-will be shipped from the UK to Kenya as soon as possible in the coming days,” read the statement.

Speaking during a press briefing at Afya House Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said that the government had acquired 13 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine to boost the Ministry’s vaccination drive.

CS Kagwe said that the delivery of the vaccines will start in August.

Kenya is also set to receive 1,760,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the US government, 235,000 doses of AstraZeneca from Greece and another batch of 55,000 does of AstraZeneca from Latvia.

Through Covax, they have allocated Kenya 407,040 doses of AstraZeneca and 271,440 doses of Pfizer.

In preparation for the deployment of Pfizer vaccines which require storage at minus 70 degrees, Kenya will also receive 15 Ultra Cold Chain freezers from the UPS foundation within the next two weeks valued at 150,000 US dollars.

The freezers will be distributed to the central vaccine store in Kitengela and all the nine regional vaccine stores across the country.

Kagwe said the Ministry of Health had put in place mechanisms to ensure that there are no wastages of these vaccines.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Health Ministry to vaccinate 10 million people by Christmas of this year and the entire adult population of 26 million by end of next year.

So far, the Health Ministry has been able to administer 1,692,793 doses out of the 1,733,100 doses of AstraZeneca that it has received to date.

Among the priority groups of our vaccination program, Health workers have the best uptake of the 2nd dose at 64%, followed by persons above 58 years old at 63%, teachers are at 56% while security personnel are at 55%.