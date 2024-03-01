Kenya secures Ksh 19B to modernize Nairobi Commuter Rail

The government has signed a Ksh 19.8 billion (€128m) loan agreement with the French government for the modernization of the Nairobi Commuter Rail.

According to the financial agreement signed by the National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo and France Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet, the funding will help Kenya Railways in to modernize the capital’s railway network in a move expected to help ease traffic congestion in the city.

The funding will cover deployment of signaling communication, train operating system and automated level crossings.

Additionally, the Kenya Railways will use the funds to install automatic fare collection system with fibre optic backbone, civil works and Information, Communication and technology equipment.

The modernization of line six of the Nairobi commuter rail is part of Kenya’s sustainable urban development plans that also seeks to improve the city’s transport services and mobility within the Nairobi metropolitan area.