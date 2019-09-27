Kenya seeks China’s support for UN Security Council seat

Kenya has appealed for China’s support in her bid for the non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council during the election set for June next year.

The appeal coming after Kenya beat Djibouti to become Africa’s candidate and will now need at least two thirds backing from members of the UN to take the seat.

Speaking during the 70th anniversary of the founding of the people republic of china, Political and Diplomatic Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tom Amollo, urged china to throw its support behind Kenya’s bid arguing that the two countries have strong bilateral ties that need to be cemented by the support of each other’s interests.

China’s Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng reaffirmed China’s readiness to support Kenya’s development agenda under the big four.

Last week, Kenya’s bid for the UN Security Council seat got a boost after incoming envoys promised to support it.

Among the new envoys is the United Kingdom High Commissioner Jane Marriott and the new European Union Delegation Ambassador to Kenya, Simon Mordue.

The current non-permanent African member states at the UN council are Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea whose terms end this year and South Africa whose term lasts until next year.

Five of the 10 non-permanent member slots are shared between African and Asian countries. The election is slated for June next year during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.