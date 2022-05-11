Kenya seeks energy efficiency to cut emissions by 30pc

The Ministry of Energy and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Sector (EECS) have begun validating the Kenya National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Strategy (KNEECS) Implementation Plan.

According to Energy Principal Secretary Dr. Gordon Kihalangwa, the KNEECS is a roadmap for the Government of Kenya towards achieving energy efficiency goals that have a positive impact on Kenya’s economy.

It aims to reduce the national energy intensity by 2.8% per year to enable the country to achieve a 30% emission reduction by 2030 relative to Business as Usual to achieve the national targets for Sustainable Development Goal No.7

The KNEECS Implementation Plan has identified measurable targets across the: Household sector; Buildings sector; Industry and Agriculture sector; and Transport and Power Utility sectors.

The Implementation Plan articulates the methods, responsible parties, tools and financial requirements for the implementation of the KNEECS. It also includes a Monitoring and Evaluation Framework to guide the reporting of its key performance indicators.

Implementation of the Strategy will enable the government in collaboration with the Private Sector and Development Partners to strengthen institutions responsible for energy efficiency, establish long-term mechanisms for higher public awareness of the importance of energy efficiency by integrating energy efficiency curricula into the education system, enable the increase of financing opportunities for energy efficiency and enhance gender mainstreaming in energy efficiency activities.

Preparation of this document was made possible with support from the Copenhagen Centre on Energy Efficiency, UN Environment Programme (UNEP), DTU Partnership, The World Bank and United National Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Reforms in the Energy Sector are continuously being formulated and implemented to improve the sustainability of the performance of the national economy and reduce CGH emissions. These reforms also support the implementation of the Paris Agreement and effort towards achieving Kenya’s climate targets as set out in the country’s first Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

Similarly, the national Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) Action Agenda of 2014 specified the country’s targets for achieving universal access to modern energy access services, doubling the goal rate of energy efficiency improvements, and doubling the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix by 2030.

Kenya is a signatory to these global initiatives making it necessary to formulate and implement energy efficiency and conservation strategy to support the government’s actions towards the actualization of these commitments.