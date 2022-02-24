Kenya seeks Kshs. 250B exports growth in lucrative gulf market

Kenya has positioned itself to grow bilateral trade with countries under the Gulf Cooperation Council which will see the share of net imports by the six nations from Kenya grow to at least 7% in the near future.

Speaking to KBC Digital on the sidelines of the Expo 20202 Dubai which is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates, Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wilfred Marube said Kenya will be targeting to expand the export volume relying on its strong agriculture produce such as tea, coffee, nuts, and cut flowers to increase trade with the GCC while seeking new investments in Information, Communication and Technology as well as renewable energy which will see the country’s market share of goods imported by gulf nations grow from the current 0.1% to more than 7%.

“What we need to do is provide information to Kenyan producers, create market linkages, that is to get to the exporters to get to appreciate the markets and also meet the potential buyers and regulators so that we are able to meet the standards. And also stimulate the production of the same. I do believe this is an opportunity that is immense, it shows that we are able to bridge the gap if we focus on exporting products to this region which are agricultural-based products and which Kenya basically have a competitive advantage over,” said Dr Marube.

Last year, Kenya imported goods worth Kshs. 170 billion from GCC states while the country only managed to export goods worth Kshs. 45 billion, statistics that Dr. Marube says Kenya is keen to correct this by growing exports to Kshs. 250 billion ($2.5b).

“I see opportunities, especially after the expo, I see that gap narrowing down quite tremendously because as part of our ambition it might look small but part of the immediate gains that we thought we would achieve after participating in Expo 2020 Dubai was almost immediately after the expo in terms of immediate gains basically to be able to have trade deals worth Kshs. 1 billion and also investment worth the same and also tourism visits worth the same,” added Dr. Marube.

According to Dr. Marube, KEPROBA is projecting that Kenya will account for between 5-7% of net imports from 0.1% to the gulf including the services sector.

Kenya is among 192 countries participating at the colourful Expo 2020 Dubai with its own pavilion, a brown freshly constructed one-floor cube in the 1080 acres space.

Since the trade expo began, Kenya has been receiving on average, 2500 visors daily with visitors keen to sample Kenyan tea and coffee, two products Kenya is known for.

Kenya is also seeking to build a strong value chain that will allow direct shipment of products such as flowers to the region.

While Kenya is the biggest producer of cut flowers, most of the produce makes it to the Middle East via Europe due to logistics constraints a factor the country is seeking to address at the national level.

Kenya has also been urged to produce competitive value-added products capable of competing with the products from Europe, North America, and Asia.

“Our role is to support small and medium enterprises so that they are able to come up with products that meet international standards. That is something we keep encouraging because we have regulators with a bigger role to play.”

KEPROBA is currently working on an exporters’ portal, an online platform that will link exporters and buyers as well as provide market information on export opportunities.