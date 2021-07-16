Kenya seeks revenge against Rwanda in Afrobasketball Zone 5 semi final

The national women’s basketball team will be out to avenge their round robbin loss to hosts Rwanda when the two sides clash in the semi final of the FIBA afro basketball women’s championship Zone 5 qualifiers.

Kenya and Rwanda face off in the second semifinal on friday which will be preceded by Egypt against South Sudan tipping off at 3pm,east africa time.

Kenya began the 4 nation championship by losing 45-75 to hosts but regrouped to comprehensively beat South Sudan 66-48 before narrowly losing to Egypt 106-107.

A win for Kenya will keep alive their hopes of making their 7th appearance at the Continental finals and their first back to back qualification.

Head coach George Mayienga and his technical bench will have to draw deep and stop the teams diminishing momentum in matches.

Kenya saw it’s healthy first half lead against Egypt fizzle as the wore eventually losing by a basket.Speaking after their opening match assistant coach Mike Opel intimated on instilling the teams mentality to the squad.

‘We really need to work on our game plan ,instill the game plan in our players so that they know what’s expected of them”,Opel remarked.

The semi final and final is scheduled July 16th and 17th respectively with the winner clinching regional slot at the Continental FIBA Women Afrobasketball championship slated for Cameroon in September.