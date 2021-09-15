Kenya set to host 2nd annual Africa Digital Finance summit in 2022

Kenya is set to host the 2nd annual Africa Digital Finance Summit (ADFS) from 22nd to 24th February, 2022.

The three-day event themed “The Future of Finance in Africa; our pathway to financial freedom” will incorporate a thought leadership conference featuring governments, central banks across Africa, prominent executives representing global Fintech operators, start-ups, professionals and decision makers across the world in the financial, economic, technology, fintech and block chain industry to deliberate and forge a pathway towards the future of finance in Africa.

“The Africa Digital Finance Summit 2022 (ADFS) will provide Africa with an opportunity to leapfrog the mistakes of the West by reimagining entire systems of production, financial services, and governance fueled by financial innovations & blockchain technologies thus positioning her as the continent where solutions in Finance will be implemented successfully.” Says Mary Njoki, Organizer and CEO of Glass House PR.

Coming at the backdrop of the Free Trade Agreement in Africa, this annual summit will spearhead the conversation of re-defining value exchange for Africans and encouraging them to leverage on Digital and Decentralized Finance in their businesses and everyday transactions.

The African Fintech report of 2020 states that Africa as a continent has an edge with technology because the mobile subscription penetration rates are up to 80%, thus this summit aims to position Africa as the continent where innovative solutions in digital and decentralized finance will be found and implemented successfully.

During the Africa Digital Finance Summit 2022, the ADFS Report of 2021 will be presented and released to the public.

Conversations in the summit will include; understanding blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies, Implementation of DeFi in Africa, Policies governing disruption in finance, Introduction of central bank digital currencies in Africa, the introduction of NFTs for art, amongst other topics.

“It was a great honour for me to speak during ADFS summit 2021, I look forward to a great conversation in 2022 as we chart out a pathway towards the future of finance in Africa”. Said, Dr. Olufunso Regional Principal Officer, Africa Development Bank.

The climax of the Summit will be an award ceremony; The Africa digital finance summit awards recognizing various players in the African Digital and Decentralized Finance industry with the aim of championing for and encouraging new innovations and celebrating the startups/ companies that have contributed to the growth of the industry in Africa.