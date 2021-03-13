Kenya Shooting team leaves for India, in search of Tokyo Olympics ticket

The Kenya Shooting team is optimistic of registering improved performance at this years’ ISSF World cup scheduled 18th -28th March 2021 in New Delhi, India.

The Kenyan team made up of eight marksmen will use the event as a last stop in their attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic games as well as earn world ranking points.

The Kenyan shooting team which has been holding their training at Rifle Club in Langata,Nairobi County since February conists :Gurupreet Singh Dhanjal , Gulraaj Singh Sehmi,Sanford Otundo and Priscilla Wangui

Others are: David Kirui, Maurice Morara, Jaspal Matharu and Mr Dhruv Shah. Four members of the team are drawn from the National Police service while four are civilians.

Lone marks woman in the team Priscilla Wangui expressed optimism in the training they have had for the last two months.

My hope is that we achieve our goals that we have set here at home and I am aiming to get good points at the World cup and surpass our expectations and even earn the Olympics ticket’’, Priscilla opined.

The Kenya Ladies Shooting Sports Club chairlady Pauline Munyi reckoned that the squad will do well after rigorous preparations.

‘’Initially the COVID 19 halted our preparations but after being cleared by the Ministry of Sports they went to camp many of the players here had to get serious with their preparations and we believe they are adequately prepared and wish them all the best’’,Munyi said.

The Kenyan team will participate in the 10m Air Rifle for Men and Women, 10m Air Pistol for Men, 3 position Rifle Men and Skeet Shotgun Men categories.

The Kenya Sports Shooting Federation is hoping to qualify one shooter for the Olympics games with the federation having already applied for wild card for the top shooter Gulraaj Singh.

The team departed for the championship on Wednesday.

