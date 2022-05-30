Kenya, Sierra Leone sign 7 MOUs

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart Julius Maada Bio Monday met at State House, Nairobi.

The two led their respective delegations in bilateral talks after which they signed seven agreements.

The pacts were on the establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation; Political and Diplomatic Consultations; Trade and Investment; Wildlife Tourism; Gender Equality and Women Empowerment; Culture and Arts; and Youth Affairs.

President Kenyatta was accompanied to the talks by Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Amb Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Amb Amina Mohamed (Sports), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), and Betty Maina (Trade).

